HEBRON - Darley Theodore Travers died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Albert W. and Leona Insley Travers.

He was a 1959 graduate of Cambridge High School, served in the U.S. Army Reserves and briefly attended Bowie State College. He spent more than 60 years in the drafting and project management sector, helping to build large structures up and down the East Coast. He was a 45-year member of the Hebron Lions Club and served on the Lions International Board of Directors. He was a life member of the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department was a past chairman of the Wicomico County Liquor License Board.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Charlene; a daughter, Susan English; a son, Kirby Travers' a daughter, Amy Sier; six grandchildren; and his siblings, Dora Bailey, Noreen Short and Albert Travers Jr.

A private funeral service will be held. Interment will be in Hebron Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



