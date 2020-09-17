Darrell S. Travis Sr., 54

PRINCESS ANNE - Darrell Scott Travis Sr. died at his home on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Born in Salisbury, his parents were the late Sharon Hall Dickerson and Samuel "Buddy" Travis.

He graduated from Parkside High School and worked in his stepfather's roofing business.

He is survived by his son, Darrell "Scott" Travis Jr.; his son's mother, Ann Moody Travis; brothers, Mark and Doug Travis; a sister Leslie Messick; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will hold private services.







