David Allan Widman, 63
SALISBURY - David Allan Widman died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at home. Born in Chicago, he moved to Maryland at a young age.
After graduating from James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury, he earned a Business degree from the University of Maryland and served in the U.S. Navy for eight years. He worked at the Office of Naval Intelligence for more than 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy; sons, David Jr. and Charlie; daughter, Maggie; his father, Richard Widman; sisters, Donna Rebach, Debra Truitt and Susan Riley; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Doris Ann Widman.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Owings, Md. Interment will take place in Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, Md. Arrangements are in the care of Rausch Funeral Home in Lusby, Md.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 27, 2020.