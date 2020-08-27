I am so saddened to hear the news about Dave. He was a mentor to me when I first reported on board to the Office of Naval Intelligence in 1986. He became a friend and housemate. We shared many times playing basketball together at the Naval Research Lab and Dave always led the way for our team with his sweet shooting from the outside. I often thought of Dave at the beginning of the NCAA tournament because of his love for his Terps and always thought of Dave anytime the Cubs were playing. Dave was a wonderful person and will be missed. Peggy and the kids are in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in Peace Dave. Rob and Gemma

Robert Matuszewski

Friend