1/
David Allan Widman
David Allan Widman, 63
SALISBURY - David Allan Widman died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at home. Born in Chicago, he moved to Maryland at a young age.
After graduating from James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury, he earned a Business degree from the University of Maryland and served in the U.S. Navy for eight years. He worked at the Office of Naval Intelligence for more than 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy; sons, David Jr. and Charlie; daughter, Maggie; his father, Richard Widman; sisters, Donna Rebach, Debra Truitt and Susan Riley; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Doris Ann Widman.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Owings, Md. Interment will take place in Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, Md. Arrangements are in the care of Rausch Funeral Home in Lusby, Md.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

August 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Barbara Patterson
August 21, 2020
I will always remember David's spark in his eyes when he was around Peggy. Terry, Linda, Susan and I were all fortunate to have met him and witnessed his live and dedication to his family and those around him.
I am deeply saddened for your loss!
Checa
Francesca Marchesini
Friend
August 21, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patricia Simmons
August 21, 2020
Sending deepest condolences and great sadness to Debbie and Donna and all the family on the loss of David. David was a genuinely decent human being and he will be missed. I was friends with David from high school days, and we bumped into each other a few times at intel conferences. - Archie and Bonnie Justice (and we will make doubly sure to vote in November)
Archie Justice
Friend
August 21, 2020
Deep condolences to Debbie and Donna and the whole family, and great sadness at the loss of David. David was a genuinely decent human being and a friend from high school days, and we ran into each other a few times later on at intel conferences. - Archie and Bonnie Justice (and we will make doubly damned sure we vote in November).
Archie Justice
Friend
August 20, 2020
I am so saddened to hear the news about Dave. He was a mentor to me when I first reported on board to the Office of Naval Intelligence in 1986. He became a friend and housemate. We shared many times playing basketball together at the Naval Research Lab and Dave always led the way for our team with his sweet shooting from the outside. I often thought of Dave at the beginning of the NCAA tournament because of his love for his Terps and always thought of Dave anytime the Cubs were playing. Dave was a wonderful person and will be missed. Peggy and the kids are in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in Peace Dave. Rob and Gemma
Robert Matuszewski
Friend
August 20, 2020
Dave - A good man and a great coach. You will be missed by all who knew you. Our love and prayers for Peggy, David, Charlie and Maggie. No words can express how sad we are to hear of Dave's passing. Sending prayers of comfort and peace at this time. Please let us know if we can do anything to help you. With Love, Don, Mary, Sean and Ian Peake.

Mary K Peake
Friend
August 19, 2020
David you will be missed. You were a great neighbor. We will be here if Peggy and the kids need anything. Rest In Peace my friend.
Linda Doyle
Neighbor
August 19, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
William Dougherty
