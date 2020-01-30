SALISBURY - David C. Troast died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his home in Salisbury. Born in Alaska, he was the son of N. Lester Troast and the late Virginia Hogue Troast.

He worked for ten years at Holt Paper and Chemical Co.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Troast; daughters, Shannon Trostle and Amanda Neal; sons, David Troast Jr. and Robert Smallwood; five grandchildren; a brother, Paul Troast; a sister, Mary Bryan; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by a brother, William Troast.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



