David G. Pollock Jr.
David G. Pollock Jr., 31
SALISBURY - David "DJ" Gerald Pollock Jr. died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of David Gerald Pollock Sr. and Tammy Sue Pollock.
He was passionate about motorcycles and four-wheelers, and was a skilled mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancé, Lorissa McAllister; sisters, Gwen Rubel, Constance Turpin and Kristie Waldvogel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
October 21, 2020
David and Tammy and family; I want to send my prayers for all at this tragic time. So sorry for your loss of DJ
Rhonda Semke Kenlon
