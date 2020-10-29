David G. Pollock Jr., 31

SALISBURY - David "DJ" Gerald Pollock Jr. died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of David Gerald Pollock Sr. and Tammy Sue Pollock.

He was passionate about motorcycles and four-wheelers, and was a skilled mechanic.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancé, Lorissa McAllister; sisters, Gwen Rubel, Constance Turpin and Kristie Waldvogel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store