TRAPPE - David Henry Baynard passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at his home in Trappe, following a lengthy illness, and surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Feb. 5, 1951 in Easton, Md., Dave was the son of James Henry Baynard and Rosemary Adams Baynard. He was the grandson of Dudley and Lillie Baynard, and Maurice and Erva Adams.

Dave attended schools in Trappe and Easton. He graduated from Easton High School, and was a proud member of the Class of '69, recently attending their 50-year class reunion.

On June 12, 1971, Dave married his wife of 48 years, the former Debbie Gray, of Cambridge, and together they raised two wonderful daughters, Allison Rosenthal (Kevin) of Easton, and Julie Trommatter (Matthew) of Trappe. They were blessed with four beautiful grandchildren, Vera Trommatter, Olivia Rosenthal, Harvey Trommatter, and Alexandra Rosenthal, collectively known as "PopPop's Kids".

In addition to his parents and grandparents, Dave was predeceased by brothers, Steve and Brent Baynard; sisters, Lura Baynard, Terri Truesdale, and Virginia Phillippe; brother-in-law, Wayne Pritchard; and sisters-in-law, Pam Baynard, Jean Foster, Leona Pritchard, and Tina Walter.

In addition to children and grandchildren, Dave is survived by brothers, Bruce Baynard (Rose), and Scott Baynard (Tina), of Trappe; sister, Peggy Payne of Bel Air, Md.; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Faye and Gerald Willey, of Huntingtown, Md., Betty and Danny Watkins, of Easton, Md., Cindy and Harvey Gray, of Gaithersburg, Md., Becky and Jay Faulkner, of Trappe, and Laurence Walter, of Cambridge, Md. Dave had a very, very large, extended family that included many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as many friends of his children that he considered as his own. His favorite movie was "It's a Wonderful Life", and he tried to live that thought every day.

A memorial service was held on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home in Easton. Reverend Ellery Adams of Preston officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, or to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Rd., Cambridge MD 21613.

