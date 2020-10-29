David J. Harris Sr., 73

SALISBURY - David J Harris Sr. died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at home after a long illness. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Mary Harris Edwards and Kenny Edwards.

He graduated in 1966 from James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury and was employed at Shore Sheet Metal for 21 years. He was later employed at Eastern Correctional Institution as a metal maintenance worker until his retirement. He was a former member of the Allen Volunteer Fire Company.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jeannie Marie Harris of Salisbury; his daughter, Sherri Lynn Price of Cambridge; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David J. Harris Jr.; and a brother, Ken Harris.

His body was donated to the Maryland State Anatomy Board.







