David J Harris Sr.
David J. Harris Sr., 73
SALISBURY - David J Harris Sr. died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at home after a long illness. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Mary Harris Edwards and Kenny Edwards.
He graduated in 1966 from James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury and was employed at Shore Sheet Metal for 21 years. He was later employed at Eastern Correctional Institution as a metal maintenance worker until his retirement. He was a former member of the Allen Volunteer Fire Company.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jeannie Marie Harris of Salisbury; his daughter, Sherri Lynn Price of Cambridge; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David J. Harris Jr.; and a brother, Ken Harris.
His body was donated to the Maryland State Anatomy Board.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 23, 2020
Ms. Jeannie and Sherri our heartfelt condolences to you. As I'm typing this Roland is sitting here telling me of his good conversation with Dave down to A.F.D. We had some good times he says. We know Dave is now not suffering and has gone on to his heavenly home . Hugging and catching up with conversation with David Jr. Our prayers for you both. Hugs to you both .
Roland &Carol Somers
Friend
October 20, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for your family
Kelly & Lisa Hubbard
Family
October 20, 2020
Ms. Jeannie and Sherri. So sorry for your loss. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers
Michelle Hardy
October 20, 2020
I knew Dave for many years as an employee of ECI, always a smiling face. Prayers for Jeane, Sherri & Logan!
Paula Brittingham
Coworker
