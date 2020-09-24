1/
Dr. David Lee Bradford
Dr. David Bradford, 77
BERLIN - Dr. David Lee Bradford died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Atlantic General Hospital. Born in Powellville, he was the son of the late David Edward Bradford and Emily Elizabeth Bradford.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and member of the Eden United Methodist Church. He was Past President of the Willards Lions Club. He received a bachelor's degree from University of Maryland Eastern Shore and his doctorate in Dentistry from the University of Maryland. He had a dental practice for more than 41 years, retiring in 2017.
He is survived by two children, Shane David Bradford of Owings Mills, Md., and Jennifer Paige Bradford of Pittsville; and four grandchildren, Jacob W. Bradford, Aidan T. Bradford, Nicholas Kelly and Logan Kelly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dale Brehens; and two brothers, Sonny and Billy Bradford.
A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
3 entries
September 20, 2020
Please accept my condolences for Dr. Bradford. He was my dentist for many years and I haves missed him since he retired. He had a great personality and will be missed by many.
Denise Lynch
Friend
September 19, 2020
REST EASY DOC ALWAYS ENJOYED PLAYING BALL WITH YOU
MARK ABBOTT
Friend
September 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Olen Jones
Friend
