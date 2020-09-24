Dr. David Bradford, 77

BERLIN - Dr. David Lee Bradford died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Atlantic General Hospital. Born in Powellville, he was the son of the late David Edward Bradford and Emily Elizabeth Bradford.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and member of the Eden United Methodist Church. He was Past President of the Willards Lions Club. He received a bachelor's degree from University of Maryland Eastern Shore and his doctorate in Dentistry from the University of Maryland. He had a dental practice for more than 41 years, retiring in 2017.

He is survived by two children, Shane David Bradford of Owings Mills, Md., and Jennifer Paige Bradford of Pittsville; and four grandchildren, Jacob W. Bradford, Aidan T. Bradford, Nicholas Kelly and Logan Kelly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dale Brehens; and two brothers, Sonny and Billy Bradford.

A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







