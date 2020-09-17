1/
David Lee Jorden
David L. Jorden, Jr., 31
HEBRON - David Lee Jorden, Jr. died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at his home. Born in York, Pa., he was a son of David Lee Jorden Sr. and Brenda Jean Maines Jorden of Hebron.
He graduated from Mardela High School with the Class of 2007, where he played soccer, basketball and baseball, and played in the marching band. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and worked in the restaurant industry for the past 10 years.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by brothers, Mike Jorden of Delmar and Ben Jorden of Delmar; and his longtime girlfriend, Maura Burton.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Nelsons Memorial United Methodist Church in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Nelsons Memorial United Methodist Church
SEP
12
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Nelsons Memorial United Methodist Church
September 10, 2020
