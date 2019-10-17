SALISBURY - David Michael Bierman died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake, surrounded by his family.
He was the owner of Peninsula Total Car Care and served in the National Guard for eight years.
He is survived by his wife, Christy Bierman; four children, Nicholas, Julianna, Jessica and Dakota; two grandchildren; his mother, Janet Veader; his stepfather, Rick Veader; a sister, Jennifer Myers; a b1rother, Ricky Veader; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Community Christian Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 17, 2019