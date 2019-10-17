David M. Bierman (1972 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see..."
  • "I only worked for Dave for a short while but he touched and..."
    - Mark Haggerty
  • "David you are a great man, father,uncle, friend. You will..."
    - Jackie Laincsak
  • "Dave was a patriot, amazing family man and friend, and a..."
    - Bill, Debbi and Shawna Anderson
Service Information
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-749-3281
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Community Christian Church
6400 Culver Rd
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALISBURY - David Michael Bierman died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake, surrounded by his family.
He was the owner of Peninsula Total Car Care and served in the National Guard for eight years.
He is survived by his wife, Christy Bierman; four children, Nicholas, Julianna, Jessica and Dakota; two grandchildren; his mother, Janet Veader; his stepfather, Rick Veader; a sister, Jennifer Myers; a b1rother, Ricky Veader; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Community Christian Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 749-3281
funeral home direction icon