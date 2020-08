David Messick, 38

DELMAR - David Messick died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Born on May 13, 1982, he was the son of Alvin W. Messick and Crystal J. Messick.

He was a concrete worker for approximately 20 years.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah; his children, Syncear, Evan and Dylanee; a brother, Alan Messick; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







