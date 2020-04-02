SALISBURY - David "Roscoe" Miller died Monday, March 23, 2020. Born in Pageland, S.C., his parents were the late Edwin and Helen Miller.
He was educated in Newark, N.J., attending Miller Street Elementary School and South Side High School. He served for five years in the U.S. Army and was a member of the 101st Airborne Battle Group. He was one of the paratroopers sent to Little Rock, Ark., to assist the nine children attempting to enter Central High School. Upon discharge, his rank was Sergeant, E-5.
In 1972, he moved to Salisbury and worked in industrial management at Labe Sheet Metal Co. in Willards, Showell Poultry in Showell, Open Road in Salisbury, Chesapeake Ship Building and Purity Bacon. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, American Legion Post No. 145, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 194.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, DeLois; three sons, Derrick, Delbert and David; a granddaughter; a great-granddaughter; a great-great granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury.
