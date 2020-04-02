David Miller

Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry for your loss...I hope that you can find..."
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
Service Information
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD
21801
(410)-546-6937
Reposing
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALISBURY - David "Roscoe" Miller died Monday, March 23, 2020. Born in Pageland, S.C., his parents were the late Edwin and Helen Miller.
He was educated in Newark, N.J., attending Miller Street Elementary School and South Side High School. He served for five years in the U.S. Army and was a member of the 101st Airborne Battle Group. He was one of the paratroopers sent to Little Rock, Ark., to assist the nine children attempting to enter Central High School. Upon discharge, his rank was Sergeant, E-5.
In 1972, he moved to Salisbury and worked in industrial management at Labe Sheet Metal Co. in Willards, Showell Poultry in Showell, Open Road in Salisbury, Chesapeake Ship Building and Purity Bacon. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, American Legion Post No. 145, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 194.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, DeLois; three sons, Derrick, Delbert and David; a granddaughter; a great-granddaughter; a great-great granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 2, 2020
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.