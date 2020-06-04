David P. Bradford
SALISBURY â€" David Phillip Bradford died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. His parents were the late Walter John Bradford and Gertrude Ellen Wootten Bradford.
He spent his career as a farmer and working with horses.
He is survived by his daughter, Valarie Lynn Dryden of Laurel; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Bradford and Gary Bradford of Salisbury, and Eddie Bradford of Westover; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mary â€œLolaâ€� Bradford; a daughter, Ellen Mae Bradford; and a sister, Isabelle Bradford.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Pittsville Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.


Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pittsville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
May 31, 2020
I miss my Dad. He should still be here with us. He was a good man and loved all of us. Rest in peace Dad, with Mom Ellen and Mom mom. At least you now have met your sister, Isabelle. I love you Dad. Rest now, you can finally breathe free.
Valarie Dryden
Daughter
