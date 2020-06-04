SALISBURY â€" David Phillip Bradford died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. His parents were the late Walter John Bradford and Gertrude Ellen Wootten Bradford.

He spent his career as a farmer and working with horses.

He is survived by his daughter, Valarie Lynn Dryden of Laurel; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Bradford and Gary Bradford of Salisbury, and Eddie Bradford of Westover; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mary â€œLolaâ€� Bradford; a daughter, Ellen Mae Bradford; and a sister, Isabelle Bradford.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Pittsville Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store