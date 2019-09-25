Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Living Hope Ministries Marion , MD View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Living Hope Ministries Marion , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FRUITLAND - David P. Knierim died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

Born in Salisbury, he was a son of Henry Martin Knierim, Jr. and Mabel Landon Knierim of Marion.

He was a 1993 graduate of Crisfield High School and worked as a care taker at Dove Pointe in Salisbury.

He attended Living Hope Ministries of the Eastern Shore in Marion. He loved his children, and enjoyed cooking and sharing recipes with family.

He is survived by his parents, Marty and Mabel Knierim of Marion; children, Nathan Knierim of Baltimore, Nicholas Knierim of Seaford and Madisyn Knierim of Fruitland; grandmother, Sally Cooke of Marion; brother, Michael Knierim and wife Kathy of Federalsburg; girlfriend, Candace Johnson of Delaware; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Curtis Landon, Mabel Dize Landon, and Henry Martin Knierim, Sr.

A memorial service officiated by Rev. LeBron Palmer was Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Living Hope Ministries in Marion. A visitation was one hour prior to the service. Urn interment followed in Crisfield Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Living Hope Ministries of the Eastern Shore, 27331 Crisfield Marion Road, Marion, MD 21838.

Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 25, 2019

