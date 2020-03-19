SALISBURY - David Simonas Kudzma of Salisbury, and formerly of East Baltimore's Highlandtown, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Baltimore City, he was the son of the late Samuel and Lillian Lund Kudzma.

Following high school graduation, he served in the U.S. Army and the Army National Guard. He then began a lifelong career as an insurance agent, first with the Monumental Insurance Co. and then with the Prudential Insurance Co. He was a past president of the Delmarva Life Underwriters Association and a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Marie Oliff Kudzma; a daughter, Jennifer Kudzma-Stack of Berlin; a son, David S. Kudzma of Millsboro; two grandsons; a sister, Nancy Reichenberg of Catonsville, Md., and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a sister, Gloria Brader.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. Entombment was in Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



