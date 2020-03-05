PITTSVILLE - David W. Adkins died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Hebron, he was the son of Edith Adkins of Pittsville and the late Richard Adkins.
He was a member of the Powellville Volunteer Fire Department.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Tina Adkins; a son, David Adkins Jr.; a brother, Brian Adkins of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Powellville Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service in Berlin.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 5, 2020