David Wayne Price
David Wayne Price, 57
SNOW HILL - David Wayne Price died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was the son of Carolyn A. Price and the late J. Wayne Price.
He worked at Alarm Guard before he took a job with Wicomico County Board of Education as an Alarm Specialist. He attended Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene for 54 years.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 28 years, Belinda Ridgway Price; a daughter, Jordan Nicole Price; a son, Colby Wayne Price; a brother, Steven Scott Price; a sister, Lisa K. Timmons; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life was held Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
12:00 PM
Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
