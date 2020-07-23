David Wilson Ball, 86

SALISBURY - David Wilson Ball died Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Chesapeake Woods Center in Cambridge. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late C. Gladstone Ball and Mattie Regina Dykes Ball.

A U.S. Army veteran, he retired from Dresser Industries as an engineer assistant after 35 years.

He is survived by a daughter, Lisa Marie Ball of Salisbury; three grandchildren; two great-grandsons; and three nieces and two nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Marie Ball, in 2015; a son, Joseph Ball; two brothers, Herbert Ball and Clayton Ball; and a sister, Eloise Williams.

A funeral service was held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron.







