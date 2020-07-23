1/
David Wilson Ball
David Wilson Ball, 86
SALISBURY - David Wilson Ball died Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Chesapeake Woods Center in Cambridge. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late C. Gladstone Ball and Mattie Regina Dykes Ball.
A U.S. Army veteran, he retired from Dresser Industries as an engineer assistant after 35 years.
He is survived by a daughter, Lisa Marie Ball of Salisbury; three grandchildren; two great-grandsons; and three nieces and two nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Marie Ball, in 2015; a son, Joseph Ball; two brothers, Herbert Ball and Clayton Ball; and a sister, Eloise Williams.
A funeral service was held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
JUL
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences

July 17, 2020
From both of us, our sympathy to Lisa and all of the family
Bill Hummer
Family
July 17, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
William Hummer
July 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sheila. Riiall
