SALISBURY - David Keith Killmon died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Marshall and Norma Vickers Killmon.

A graduate of James M. Bennett High School, he had been employed by American Airlines for over 30 years as a flight attendant. He was a member of Emmanuel Church. He is survived by his stepfather, Hugh Campbell of Arizona; and stepsisters, Donna Senzee and Lori Campbell, also of Arizona. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepsister, Terri Campbell.

A funeral service will be held today, Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery near Berlin. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.





