Davis K. Killmon
SALISBURY - David Keith Killmon died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Marshall and Norma Vickers Killmon.
A graduate of James M. Bennett High School, he had been employed by American Airlines for over 30 years as a flight attendant. He was a member of Emmanuel Church. He is survived by his stepfather, Hugh Campbell of Arizona; and stepsisters, Donna Senzee and Lori Campbell, also of Arizona. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepsister, Terri Campbell.
A funeral service will be held today, Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery near Berlin. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.


Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Emmanuel Wesleyan Church
JUN
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Wesleyan Church
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
we used to have some nice conversations about the Lord....super nice guy...
Gregory French
Friend
