Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Graveside service 2:00 PM Sunnyridge Memorial Park

CRISFIELD - Dawn H. Laird died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at her home.

Born in Crisfield on Nov. 30, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Tresa Nock Payne. Her husband, John Thomas Laird, preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 2000.

A graduate of Crisfield High School, she worked in the cafeteria at Crisfield Elementary School for 9 years, and worked in housekeeping for Somers Cove Motel for 9 years.

She was a member of Crisfield First Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, going to Circle Inn/Gathering Place, walking, traveling, and spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

She is survived by her children, Patricia Esley and husband Charles, and Roger Craig Laird and wife, Teresa, all of Crisfield, and Brandi Wondrash and her significant other, Ray Abbott, Jr., of Manteo, N.C.; brother, Charles James Payne and wife, Suzanne, of Crisfield; sister-in-law, Ella Payne of Crisfield; grandchildren, Danielle Del Fin Lara and husband, CoCo, of Phoenix, Ariz., Heather Saurbaugh and husband, Jason, of Crisfield, Erica Barone and husband, David, of Crisfield, Kristan Wheatley and husband, Lewis, of Westover, Amber Parks of Virginia, and Ashley Crockett and husband, Tyler, of Crisfield; 17 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and several very close friends.

Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two children, John Thomas Laird, Jr. and Robin Parks; and a brother, Ronnie Payne.

A graveside funeral service and interment was held Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Sunnyridge Memorial Park. Rev. Terry Riggin officiated.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802-1733; or Crisfield Lions Club, P.O. Box 128, Crisfield, MD 21817.

