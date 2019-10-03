SALISBURY - Dean Alan Grant, Jr. died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his residence. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Angela E. McGill and Dean A. Grant Sr.
He was employed by Furniture & More Inc. in Dover.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Zoie Grant and Dream Grant; one brother, Deonte Grant; one sister, Danitra Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 3, 2019