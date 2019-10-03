Dean A. Grant Jr.

Guest Book
  • "Belated , My condolences to the family . May you find..."
  • "Prayers for your family."
    - Reka Moore
  • "Dean was a wonderful man a great son father, brother,..."
    - Rasheeda Collier
  • "My Prayers are with you and your family. He is in perfect..."
    - Chaplain John Tyler
  • "Sending prayers and condolences to the families."
    - LISA FONTAINE
Service Information
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD
21801
(410)-546-6937
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Salisbury, MD
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Salisbury, MD
Obituary
SALISBURY - Dean Alan Grant, Jr. died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his residence. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Angela E. McGill and Dean A. Grant Sr.
He was employed by Furniture & More Inc. in Dover.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Zoie Grant and Dream Grant; one brother, Deonte Grant; one sister, Danitra Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 3, 2019
