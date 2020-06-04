SALISBURY â€" Dean R. Davis died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in North Carolina, he was the son of Roy and Mae Davis.
He graduated in 1958 from Wicomico Senior High School. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army 200th Military Police Company. He obtained different jobs to provide for his family, including a district manager for Englishâ€™s, owned and operated Tastee Freeze for many years in Delmar and later retired from Dresser Wayne.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cheri Davis; a brother, Doug Davis; his children, Mike Davis Sr., Marcia Hudson and Randy Davis; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A service was held Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the home of Mike and Candy Davis in Hebron.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 4, 2020.