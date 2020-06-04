Dean R. Davis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SALISBURY â€" Dean R. Davis died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in North Carolina, he was the son of Roy and Mae Davis.
He graduated in 1958 from Wicomico Senior High School. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army 200th Military Police Company. He obtained different jobs to provide for his family, including a district manager for Englishâ€™s, owned and operated Tastee Freeze for many years in Delmar and later retired from Dresser Wayne.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cheri Davis; a brother, Doug Davis; his children, Mike Davis Sr., Marcia Hudson and Randy Davis; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A service was held Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the home of Mike and Candy Davis in Hebron.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Service
02:00 PM
at the home of Mike and Candy Davis
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
June 1, 2020
Momacia, Grief can be so hard, but your special memories help you cope. Remembering you and your loved one's today and always. May the peace of Christ be with you.
Michael Anthony Lyons
June 1, 2020
Mike, Candy, Marcia and Randy, My prayers and condolences go out to you during this difficult time. Mr Dean was a character, but never saw him without a smile all those years at the Tastee Freez.
Frank Hamilton
Friend
May 31, 2020
My first real job in my senior year of High school was working for Dean at Englishs Cafeteria in 1972. He was a really good boss. He always let me know when I was doing a good job and gave me a lot of praise. That encouraged me to always try to do my best. I have never forgotten him for that. I am 66 now and I still tell people about my first job, working for Dean, and and how much I thought of him. He was a good man!
Gary Pusey
Acquaintance
May 31, 2020
Cheri I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers to you and your family!
Karen Lynch
Friend
May 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will miss you. He was such a wonderful guy that when you went into his room, he always greeted you wirh a big smile. I enjoyed helping take care of Mr. Dean and offer my condolences to Cheri and family.
Margaret Gravenor
Friend
May 30, 2020
Sending love and prayers to the family I met dean at genesis and his beautiful wife Cheri they are great people. So sorry for your loss love Christie
Christie Smith
Friend
May 30, 2020
Mr.Dean it was a pleasure to be of service to you at the nursing home. That smile was everything. You will greatly missed
Michelle
Nursing Assistant
michelle johnson
May 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cleveland. Johnson
Acquaintance
May 30, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Melanie Brown-Clark
May 30, 2020
Sure gonna miss you buddy...WOW, the laughs we had over the years!!! Rest Easy Deano...Never Forgotten!
Gene Hughes
Friend
May 30, 2020
My uncle Dean was a wonderful man he was a good wonderful uncle and I will truly truly miss him I had some good wonderful times with him and the kids my cousins I will miss you so much uncle Dean I wish they had seen you and everything you will be truly truly missed your family Sherry and your kids Mike Marsia and Randy will be in my prayers you are now up there with all the other family we will see you again and we love you and we miss you so much so now you rest and be at peace you are an angel now and we love you so much and I love you your whole entire family the Davis family God bless you for being I wonderful wonderful uncle)Son) Brother and husband and father we will miss you but we would cherish your memories with us that you had here on earth so you rest now uncle Dean we love you with all of our hearts the whole entire Davis family and others God bless you and amen ❤
Sharon Lee Carey
Family
May 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sharon Lee Carey
Significant Other
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved