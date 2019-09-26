PARSONSBURG - Deanna Marie Melton died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Born in Baltimore on March 11, 1995, she was the daughter of Robert C. Melton Jr. of Parsonsburg and the late Patricia Ann Martin.
In addition to her father, she is survived by a stepmother, Lynn Marie Melton; grandmother, Mary Patricia Melton; children, Jacobi Dallas Tingle and Madison Lynn Tingle; the father of her children, Jacob Dallas Tingle; sisters, Nastassia Carnett and Lauren Marie Clayton; and brothers, Yianni Mamalakis and Henri Jacob Harmon.
A visitation was held Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 26, 2019