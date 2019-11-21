DELMAR - Deborah Lynn Gibson died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Salisbury Nursing Home. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late Ray Elwood Smullen and Iris Elizabeth Smullen.

She spent many years working in the retail industry.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Harland Gibson; and several aunts, uncles, cousins; and two nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Ray Gibson; and two brothers, Buddy Ray Smullen and Carroll "Bud" Smullen.

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the home of Frannie Smullen in Willards. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



