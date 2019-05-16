QUANTICO - Deborah Lynn Hamilton died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Baltimore, her parents were the late Billy and Joan Myers.
She worked for 15 years in processing at Perdue Farms in Salisbury.
She is survived by her husband of ten years, Ronald K. Hamilton; her children, Roger Cougle and Heather Buckingham; and a grandson. In addition to her parents, she preceded in death by a sister.
Visitations were held Monday, May 6, 2019, and Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 16, 2019