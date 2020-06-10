Deborah Lynn Whittington
1950 - 2020
CRISFIELD â€" Deborah Lynn Whittington passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home.
Born on Sept. 27, 1950, she was a daughter of Gladys Elliott Adkins of Crisfield and the late Ernest Linwood Jones, Jr. Her husband Paul Whittington preceded her in death on Oct. 20, 2006.
A member of Living Hope Ministries of the Eastern Shore, she was a homemaker and loved being at home. She enjoyed shopping and loved spending time with her family.
Along with her mother, she is survived by her children, Chuck Nelson and wife Maria and Lisa Sterling, all of Crisfield; brother, Ernest â€œChippyâ€� Jones and wife Sue of Florida; sister, Janice Frock of Crisfield; grandchildren, Noah Nelson, Storm Messick, Richard Messick, Brian Somers, and Pal Somers and wife Tina; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and Logan; nephews, Sam Jones and girlfriend Amy Evans, and Shane Jones; and a niece, Debbie Dennis and husband Kenny.
A graveside service and interment was held at Sunnyridge Memorial Park on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. Rev. LeBron Palmer officiated.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sunnyridge Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
June 7, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 7, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
June 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 7, 2020
Please allow me to express my deepest
condolences for your loss. I pray that the God of all comfort grant you peace at this time.
June 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
