CRISFIELD â€" Deborah Lynn Whittington passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home.
Born on Sept. 27, 1950, she was a daughter of Gladys Elliott Adkins of Crisfield and the late Ernest Linwood Jones, Jr. Her husband Paul Whittington preceded her in death on Oct. 20, 2006.
A member of Living Hope Ministries of the Eastern Shore, she was a homemaker and loved being at home. She enjoyed shopping and loved spending time with her family.
Along with her mother, she is survived by her children, Chuck Nelson and wife Maria and Lisa Sterling, all of Crisfield; brother, Ernest â€œChippyâ€� Jones and wife Sue of Florida; sister, Janice Frock of Crisfield; grandchildren, Noah Nelson, Storm Messick, Richard Messick, Brian Somers, and Pal Somers and wife Tina; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and Logan; nephews, Sam Jones and girlfriend Amy Evans, and Shane Jones; and a niece, Debbie Dennis and husband Kenny.
A graveside service and interment was held at Sunnyridge Memorial Park on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. Rev. LeBron Palmer officiated.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 10, 2020.