SALISBURY - Deborah T. Ashley died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Her parents were George and Thelma Tarburton of Camden-Wyoming, Del. She graduated from Caesar Rodney High School in 1963 and Peninsula General Hospital's Registered Nursing degree program in 1966. She worked first on a medical surgery rotation at Peninsula General and later spent nearly 40 years specializing in geriatric care, including over 30 years at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury. A member of Bethesda United Methodist in Salisbury, she previously served as chairperson of the United Methodist Women's Circle Ruth.

She is survived by her husband, Owen Ashley; daughters, Vicki Bennett of Clarendon Hills, Ill., and Suzanne Ashley of Wilmington; five grandchildren; a sister, Judith Jones of Dover; and a brother, David Tarburton of Luray, Va.

A funeral service was held Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Bethesda United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Interment was in Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



