CAMBRIDGE - Debra A. Collison passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at UMSMC at Dorchester. She was born in Cambridge on May 18, 1952 and was a daughter of the late James Dawson Collison and Helen Harris Collison.

Debbie graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1970. She worked at Dairy Queen in Cambridge for 30 years, and later at Pleasant Day Adult Day Care until February of 2018. Debbie enjoyed reading, shopping, eating out at various restaurants and going to yard sales.

She is survived by a sister, Linda Robinson and husband Harold of Cambridge; a brother, Ricky Collison and wife Debbie of Cambridge; a niece, Cherie Messick and husband Terry; and a nephew, Christopher Robinson and wife Stephanie; a great nephew, Connor Robinson; and a great niece, Callie Robinson; and several cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Richard Prahl officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Church of the Nazarene, 97 Sandy Hill Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to Pleasant Day Adult Day Care, 2474 Cambridge Beltway, Cambridge, MD 21613.



