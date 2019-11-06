RIVA, Md. - Debra L. Cannon passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at her home. She was born in Cambridge on July 21, 1957 and was a daughter of the late Donald B. Cannon, Sr. and Shirley Bush Cannon.
Debra graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1975. She went to Delmarva Beauty Academy and later worked as a legal assistant in Cambridge. Debra enjoyed going to the flea markets, listening to music and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her companion, Keith Retallack of Annapolis; two nieces, Desserae B. Cannon of Baltimore and Amber R. Cannon of Annapolis; three uncles, Robert Cannon, Timmy Cannon and wife Peggy and Eldridge Cannon all of Cambridge; and several cousins. Besides her parents, Debra was preceded in death by her brother, Donald B. Cannon, Jr.
Per Debra's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 6, 2019