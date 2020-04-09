SALISBURY - Delma Jane Hillman Tingle died Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ernest Kersey Hillman and Blanche Thomas Hillman.

She was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury. She worked for her father in his drug store business, known as Ern's Cut Rate, until he sold the business in 1968.

She is survived by two daughters, Ann Scott Lappin of Quantico and Leslie Waggoner of Salisbury; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Howard Samuel Tingle; and two sisters, Diane Hillman Murrell and Donna Kay Tamosaitis.

Because of restrictions on public gatherings, the family will be having a private service at Wicomico Memorial Park. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



