Delores B. Cole
Delores B. Cole, 91
SALISBURY - Delores Beatrice Ruffin Cole died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility. Born in Portsmouth, Va., her parents were the late John Levi Ruffin and Beatrice Bryant Ruffin.
While residing in Fruitland, she was a member of the Faithful Few at Mount Calvary United Methodist Church. After moving to Salisbury, she joined Mount Enoch Holy Church in Salisbury. She volunteered at Deer's Head Hospital, worked at the Sewing Factory in Salisbury and later at the Christian Shelter in Salisbury. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant.
She is survived by a nephew, Josephus Washington of Portsmouth, Va.; and a grandson, Roy Copeland of Portsmouth, Va. In addition to her husband, Willie L. Cole , she was preceded in death by her daughter, Beatrice Copeland; and a brother, Louis Ruffin.
A Celebration of Life service was held Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Viewing
10:00 AM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
917 West Isabella Street
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 546-0626
Memories & Condolences

August 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
August 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Miss Delores at Holly Center. She was a very caring, kind, and helpful person. I so enjoyed talking with her. God bless!
Betsy Tucker
Coworker
August 12, 2020
As a child I met you, As an adult I met you once again. You will be missed but never forgotten. God has his angel once again
Daisey Spence
Friend
