Delores B. Cole, 91

SALISBURY - Delores Beatrice Ruffin Cole died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility. Born in Portsmouth, Va., her parents were the late John Levi Ruffin and Beatrice Bryant Ruffin.

While residing in Fruitland, she was a member of the Faithful Few at Mount Calvary United Methodist Church. After moving to Salisbury, she joined Mount Enoch Holy Church in Salisbury. She volunteered at Deer's Head Hospital, worked at the Sewing Factory in Salisbury and later at the Christian Shelter in Salisbury. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant.

She is survived by a nephew, Josephus Washington of Portsmouth, Va.; and a grandson, Roy Copeland of Portsmouth, Va. In addition to her husband, Willie L. Cole , she was preceded in death by her daughter, Beatrice Copeland; and a brother, Louis Ruffin.

A Celebration of Life service was held Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center in Salisbury.







