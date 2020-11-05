1/
Delores C. Pouncy
Delores C. Pouncy, 88
SALISBURY - Delores Pouncy died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2020. Her parents were the late William and Charlotte Gant.
As a child, she grew up in Savannah, Ga., where she spoke of her first job picking cotton. Later in life, she moved to New York City, where she met her husband, the Rev. John E. Pouncy. She worked as a home health aide, librarian, a laundry assistant in the hotels and dabbled as a fitness guru at Curves. She also sang in the gospel group "The Gospel Choraliers."
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Larry Douglas Sr. and Marchon Pouncy; a daughter, Cassandra Pouncy; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Abraham and Alberta; and a son, Michael Pouncy.
A memorial service was held Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at St. John United Methodist Church in Fruitland. Arrangements are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. John U.M.Church, Fruitland,
NOV
2
Memorial service
01:00 PM
St. John U.M.Church, Fruitland
November 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
