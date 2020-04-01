Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise Smith Maddox. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARION STATION - Denise

Born in Germany on Oct. 22, 1959, she was a daughter of Norma Sprague of Onancock, Va. and the late MSG Donald C. Smith who died in 1974.

She was a graduate of Onancock High School class of 1977 and Eastern Shore Community College in 1983. She worked as a Senior Electronic Technologist at NASA Wallops Flight Facility from 1983 to 1995, and then became fully employed as a mother.

As a member of the Church of God, Denise attended the Crisfield Church of God for the past several years. She enjoyed time spent in Bible Study and had a passion for helping people in need. This evolved into her silent ministry.

Her favorite Bible verses were: Isaiah 40:31 But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint. Psalm 91:4 He shall cover you with His feathers, and under His wings you shall take refuge; His truth shall be your shield and buckler.

Denise enjoyed working in her flower gardens, photography, painting, and traveling. Recently she began writing a book about her life experiences.

Along with her mother, she is survived by her husband of 32 years, Robert Maddox, Jr. of Marion Station; her daughter, Amanda (Mandi) Holland and husband Robert Holland, Jr. and their son David Holland of Crisfield; her sister, Donna Baker of Chesapeake, Va.; her brother, Dale Smith and wife Susan of Onancock, Va.; her half sister, Donnell Kisa and husband Jeff of Hudson, Colo.; her sister-in-law, Betsy McCready and husband Mike of Princess Anne; several nieces and nephews; her dogs, "Bo Diddley" and "Sadie"; and her cat, "Zeke".

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her step-father, William A. Sprague who died in 2010.

Due to the circumstances, funeral services were private. Pastor John Thorne officiated and interment was in Sunnyridge Memorial Park. A public memorial service will be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Crisfield Church of God, 134 Maryland Avenue, Crisfield, MD 21817.

