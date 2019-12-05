HEBRON - Dennis Craig Hook died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. He lived his whole life in Maryland and was the son of William and Elizabeth Hook of Upper Marlboro, Md.
He was a firefighter with Marlboro VFD, Huntingtown VFD and Hebron VFD. He moved to Hebron in 2016.
He is survived by his wife, Judith "Jill" Veronica Hook of Hebron; his daughter, Stacey Lynn Hook of Easton; and his brother, Larry Hook of Lake City, S.C.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 5, 2019