Dennis D. White
1969 - 2020
Dennis D. White, 50
DELMAR - Dennis D. White died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Betty J. Evans White.
He worked in the collision repair industry as a painter for many years. He was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Willards. Dennis was a graduate of Parkside High School in Salisbury.
He is survived by three brothers, Eddie White of Pittsville; R. David White of Willards and Kevin White of Berlin; a sister, Peggy Gaskill of Powellville; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Lewis Cemetery in Willards. Arrangements are in the care of Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lewis Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Memories & Condolences

5 entries
September 9, 2020
Dennis was a good friend throughout school (Pittsville to Parkside). The best memories I had of him was in the band at Pittsville. He played the bass drum and I was in the snare drum section. Good times in the marching band and all the parades. I am sure he is keeping everyone in step and in rhythm up in heaven. RIP my friend!
Edward Taylor
Classmate
September 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Rodney Willey
Friend
September 8, 2020
R.I.P. My friend
Dennis White
Friend
September 7, 2020
To The Family Member's, No word's can ease your sorrow, may it somehow help to know other's care and share in your sadness at this very emotional time. Dennis will be missed by all who knew him, he had many friend's when he was going to school and even after he graduated from school as well. Word's can't tell the shock many people feel with the news of Dennis passing. With deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolence's to you all!
Sharon Phillips-Taylor
Friend
September 7, 2020
We all had so much fun in high school. Praying that your family finds peace during this time.
Brenda Kelly
Friend
