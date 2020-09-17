Dennis D. White, 50
DELMAR - Dennis D. White died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Betty J. Evans White.
He worked in the collision repair industry as a painter for many years. He was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Willards. Dennis was a graduate of Parkside High School in Salisbury.
He is survived by three brothers, Eddie White of Pittsville; R. David White of Willards and Kevin White of Berlin; a sister, Peggy Gaskill of Powellville; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Lewis Cemetery in Willards. Arrangements are in the care of Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.