To The Family Member's, No word's can ease your sorrow, may it somehow help to know other's care and share in your sadness at this very emotional time. Dennis will be missed by all who knew him, he had many friend's when he was going to school and even after he graduated from school as well. Word's can't tell the shock many people feel with the news of Dennis passing. With deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolence's to you all!

Sharon Phillips-Taylor

Friend