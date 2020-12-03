Dennis E. Vaughn Sr., 80
DELMAR - Dennis E. Vaughn Sr. died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in York, Pa., he was a retired U.S. Navy Chief.
He is survived by his two brothers, Gerry and Eddie Vaughn; his son, Dennis Vaughn Jr; a stepdaughter, Ann Brady; a stepson, two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pa. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
