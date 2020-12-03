1/
Dennis E. Vaughn Sr.
Dennis E. Vaughn Sr., 80
DELMAR - Dennis E. Vaughn Sr. died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in York, Pa., he was a retired U.S. Navy Chief.
He is survived by his two brothers, Gerry and Eddie Vaughn; his son, Dennis Vaughn Jr; a stepdaughter, Ann Brady; a stepson, two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pa. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences

December 1, 2020
What a great man and family. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless
Daniel Peslis
Friend
November 30, 2020
Bless and Keep Dennis in Your Loving Arms...
Bill Morrow
Friend
November 30, 2020
Debbis will be missed by many as he never met a stranger. We loved him and will miss him dearly! Keep the memories and all his love close to heart and we promise he will never be forgotten! Fly high my friend! Until we meet again, we will take it from here.
Lisa Gordy (VFW Delmar) ❤
Lisa Gordy
Friend
November 30, 2020
Rest easy my dear friend. So glad we were able to go on adventures together and make so many memories. You certainly made an impact on all our lives and you are loved and deeply missed by all your VFW family.
Sherri Benson
Friend
November 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Dennis will be greatly missed by all his VFW family in Delmar.
Marie Palmer
Friend
November 30, 2020
I remember spending so many summers at your house and going camping with you, Mammaw & Amanda. We always had the best times together. Sending love and prayers to Ann & Amanda and family.
Danielle (Blasser) Haddaway
Friend
November 29, 2020
I love you more than you will ever know! Until we meet again, Mandy Jo!
Amanda Bridges
Family
