Dennis Frank Mathewson died peacefully in his sleep at home on Jan. 4, 2020 in Lebanon, Ky. Dennis lived in Cambridge, Md. for 39 years, 25 employed at Dorchester General.
Dennis leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Madaline Stewart Mathewson; sons, Derrick Deshields and Scott Mathewson; daughter, Christy Gathers (Phillip); grandsons, Craig McCabe and Joshua Parker; granddaughters, Jazmin Parker, Deriah and D'Asia Deshields, Isabella Gathers; siblings, Cindy Robertson (Thomas), Francie Breckenridge (Doug), Perry Mathewson (Glenda); and several nieces and nephews.
The Memorial Service will be held on Jan. 11, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2616 Cambridge Beltway, Cambridge, MD 21613.
