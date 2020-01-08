Dennis Frank Mathewson

Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry for your loss Madeline and family"
    - Donna Elbourn
  • "Deepest sympathy, Madaline to all your family. Darius and..."
  • "I worked with Dennis for 14 years at DGH. He was always..."
    - Grant Van Dyke
  • "I'm am so sorry for your loss. Dennis was a nice guy and..."
    - Kathy Gootee
  • "Madaline and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I worked..."
    - Teri Love
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:30 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
2616 Cambridge Beltway
Cambridge, MD
Dennis Frank Mathewson died peacefully in his sleep at home on Jan. 4, 2020 in Lebanon, Ky. Dennis lived in Cambridge, Md. for 39 years, 25 employed at Dorchester General.
Dennis leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Madaline Stewart Mathewson; sons, Derrick Deshields and Scott Mathewson; daughter, Christy Gathers (Phillip); grandsons, Craig McCabe and Joshua Parker; granddaughters, Jazmin Parker, Deriah and D'Asia Deshields, Isabella Gathers; siblings, Cindy Robertson (Thomas), Francie Breckenridge (Doug), Perry Mathewson (Glenda); and several nieces and nephews.
The Memorial Service will be held on Jan. 11, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2616 Cambridge Beltway, Cambridge, MD 21613.
