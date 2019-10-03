Dennis S. Austin (1951 - 2019)
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Obituary
PITTSVILLE - Dennis Stedman Austin died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Anchorage Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Marion and Joyce Austin.
A member of Ducks Unlimited, he worked for the state of Maryland as a Natural Resource Forest Ranger for 27 years, retiring in 2011.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Kathryn Marie Austin; two sons, Benjie Austin of Lewes and Corey Townsend of Allen; a brother, Rick Austin of Salisbury; a stepmother, Eleanor Austin of Salisbury; two stepdaughters, Penny P. Thoroughgood and Rhonda J. Murray; seven grandchildren; a great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy.
A funeral service was held Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at the New Hope Cemetery in Willards.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 3, 2019
