PITTSVILLE - Dennis Stedman Austin died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Anchorage Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Marion and Joyce Austin.

A member of Ducks Unlimited, he worked for the state of Maryland as a Natural Resource Forest Ranger for 27 years, retiring in 2011.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Kathryn Marie Austin; two sons, Benjie Austin of Lewes and Corey Townsend of Allen; a brother, Rick Austin of Salisbury; a stepmother, Eleanor Austin of Salisbury; two stepdaughters, Penny P. Thoroughgood and Rhonda J. Murray; seven grandchildren; a great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at the New Hope Cemetery in Willards.



