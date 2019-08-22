Derrick Leatherbury (1978 - 2019)
  • "I am so sorry for the loss. My heart goes out to the..."
    - Michele Dykes
  • "We have not seen Derrick since he left Giant in Salisbury...."
    - Alan and Kelly Henry
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
FRUITLAND - Derrick Allan Leatherbury died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Born Feb. 14, 1978, he was the son of the late Joyce Donaway.
He worked in the grocery industry for more than 20 years.
He is survived by his partner, Melissa Preston; daughters, Caitlyn and Riley Leatherbury; and a niece, Marissa Leatherbury. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Katrina Leatherbury.
A service and memory sharing will take place Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 22, 2019
