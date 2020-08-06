Dewey W. Boothe, 83

DELMAR - Dewey Winfred Boothe died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Newhall, W.Va., he was a son of the late Byrd William Boothe and Ruby Schrader Boothe.

He grew up in the hills of West Virginia before relocating to Baltimore. He served in the U.S. Army and then worked several years for General Motors and the city of Baltimore. After his family moved to Delmarva, he worked hauling feed for Porcine Farms in Delmar, delivered newspapers for The Daily Times, and retired after 20 years of service as a bus driver for the Laurel Senior Center. He was a member of Delmar Lodge Lodge 201, Hope Lodge 5 in Laurel, Tall Cedars, Scottish Rite and Shield and Square.

He is survived by his children, Cliff Boothe, Karen Holston, Bill Byrd Boothe, Gina Morgan and Jacob Boothe; grandsons whom he helped raise, Bradley Culley and David Morgan Jr.; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Woodrow Boothe and Roger Boothe; sisters, Elizabeth "Pat" Morgan, Dorothy Damrod and Delores Harrison; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Patricia A. Boothe; brothers, Charles, Donald, Jessie and Dennis; and a sister, Ollie Riley.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar.







