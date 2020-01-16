SALISBURY - Dexter Elswick died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Genesis Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Tazewell County, Va., he was the son of the late Charles William Elswick and Ori Orvil Price.

At the age of 22, he relocated to the Eastern Shore of Maryland with his young family. He soon started his own construction company, where he worked for the rest of his life.

He is survived by two sons, Burley W. Slate and Bobby J. Elswick; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Charlie Roger Elswick; two sisters, Gertrude Richardson and Faye Brown; and a longtime companion, Rita Farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Isaac B. Elswick; and a great-grandson.

He donated his body to the Anatomical Board of Maryland. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home In Salisbury.



