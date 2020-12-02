Diane Alverta
Thomas, 73
Marion Station - Diane Alverta Thomas died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Peak Health Hartley Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pocomoke.
Born in Baltimore on March 10, 1947, she was a daughter of the late William and Clara Barrett Kriewald.
A homemaker, she was a member of the First Baptist Church in Crisfield and was a former member of Marion Baptist Church. Diane was a kind-hearted person and was also a talented artist who loved to draw.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, William "Bill" Thomas; two sons; and several grandchildren.
Funeral services officiated by Pastor Jack "Tad" Maroon were held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. A viewing was one hour prior. Interment followed in St. Paul's Cemetery in Marion Station.
