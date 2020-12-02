1/1
Diane Alverta Thomas
1947 - 2020
Diane Alverta
Thomas, 73
Marion Station - Diane Alverta Thomas died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Peak Health Hartley Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pocomoke.
Born in Baltimore on March 10, 1947, she was a daughter of the late William and Clara Barrett Kriewald.
A homemaker, she was a member of the First Baptist Church in Crisfield and was a former member of Marion Baptist Church. Diane was a kind-hearted person and was also a talented artist who loved to draw.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, William "Bill" Thomas; two sons; and several grandchildren.
Funeral services officiated by Pastor Jack "Tad" Maroon were held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. A viewing was one hour prior. Interment followed in St. Paul's Cemetery in Marion Station.
To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com



Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
410-968-0707
