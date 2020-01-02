SALISBURY - Diane D. Hudson died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at her residence. Born in Mappsville, she was the daughter of the late John Bunting and Lois Fosque Bunting.

She worked at Chipman Elementary School as an instructional assistant. She was a member of Wesley Temple United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Shavonne Booker and Christie Williams; a son, David Williams; a sister, Susan Bunting; a brother, Marcus Bunting; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Hudson.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Wesley Temple United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.



