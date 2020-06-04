Diane E. Lokey
PRINCESS ANNE â€" Diane Edna â€œDitâ€� Lokey died Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born in Hebron, she was the daughter of the late John and Olga Jones.
She held several jobs, but one of her favorites was the time she spent as a server at Mr. Donut. She was an Administrative Assistant for the Wicomico County Health Department, where she retired.
She is survived by a son, Eric Lokey of Sharptown; a daughter, Valerie Morris of Fruitland; two granddaughters; a sister, Sylvia Mozingo; a brother, Paul Jones; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Jimmy Shrader; a sister, Leona â€œJuneâ€� Disharoon; and her brothers, Jack Jones, Robert Jones and Tommy Hudson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 4, 2020.
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
