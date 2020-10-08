1/
Diane F. Haskell
Diane F. Haskell, 78
SALISBURY - Diane F. Haskell died at home on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Born in Springfield, Mass., her parents were the late Francis Albert Sloboda and Viola Lucy Vigneault.
As a Registered Nurse, she began her career at Mercy Hospital in Massachusetts, later transitioning to hospitals in Texas and Kentucky. She moved to Salisbury in 1966.
She is survived by her three children, Michelle Haskell, Trey Haskell and Denise Fulk; seven grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Sloboda.
A memorial service was held Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will take place at a later date in Springfield, Mass.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
October 7, 2020
our prayers and love is with the family - what a powerful legacy to the matriarch of 3 children and multiple grandchildren, I wish for you comfort and peace - my experience of Diane is mostly through the eyes and heart of her brother, Bob. Knowing him has been a window into her beautiful life. Share stories and memories often as she will remain in your heart for a lifetime.
dick and sandra tunnell
Family
