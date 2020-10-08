Diane F. Haskell, 78
SALISBURY - Diane F. Haskell died at home on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Born in Springfield, Mass., her parents were the late Francis Albert Sloboda and Viola Lucy Vigneault.
As a Registered Nurse, she began her career at Mercy Hospital in Massachusetts, later transitioning to hospitals in Texas and Kentucky. She moved to Salisbury in 1966.
She is survived by her three children, Michelle Haskell, Trey Haskell and Denise Fulk; seven grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Sloboda.
A memorial service was held Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will take place at a later date in Springfield, Mass.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 8, 2020.