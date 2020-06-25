Diane K. Congro
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SALISBURY - Diane Kathleen Congro, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home. Born in Albertson, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Alfred Pepe and Catherine and Ignatius Mutrynowski.
She worked for the New York Telephone Co. and volunteered with Cancer Care Inc. After moving to Salisbury in 1982, she became at St. Francis de Sales Catholic School, becoming president of the Home and School Association. She and her husband operated the Oil Spot Express Lube Centers in Salisbury and Seaford.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Aquilina; her sons, Michael, David and Stephen; two grandchildren; her sisters, Elaine Macedonio and Lois Willey; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Patrick Congro.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved