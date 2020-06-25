SALISBURY - Diane Kathleen Congro, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home. Born in Albertson, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Alfred Pepe and Catherine and Ignatius Mutrynowski.

She worked for the New York Telephone Co. and volunteered with Cancer Care Inc. After moving to Salisbury in 1982, she became at St. Francis de Sales Catholic School, becoming president of the Home and School Association. She and her husband operated the Oil Spot Express Lube Centers in Salisbury and Seaford.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Aquilina; her sons, Michael, David and Stephen; two grandchildren; her sisters, Elaine Macedonio and Lois Willey; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Patrick Congro.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.





