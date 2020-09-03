Diane L. Evans, 78

DELMAR - Diane L. Evans died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Pinnacle Rehab and Health Center in Smyrna. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Florence Benson Evans of Delmar.

In her younger years, she attended Sunday School and church at Melson United Methodist Church with her parents. She participated in activities at the Kent Sussex Institute for several years.

In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her older brother, Chester Thomas Evans.

A private graveside will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







