I am so sorry for your loss. I remember Diane well as I had her for Geometry in 9th grade. She was always organized and fair. I later pursued 2 degrees in math because of my high school math teachers including Diane. I’ve told my daughters about her because they have not been so lucky. She made a huge impact on the direction of my life. A great teacher can do that. May she Rest In Peace. Blessings, Debbie Bergman Kostyo, Magruder Class of 1986

Debbie Bergman Kostyo

Student