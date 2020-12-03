1/
Dr. Diann Cherry
Dr. Diann Cherry, 77
PRINCESS ANNE - Dr. Diann Cherry died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Mount Vernon, she was the daughter of the late Wilton Rhock and Thelma Pinkett Rhock.
She earned a bachelor's in English from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, a master's in Education from Syracuse University and a doctorate in Childhood Development from Ohio State University. She retired as a Professor of English at UMES after 30 years of service. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the Princess Anne Chapter of The Links, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and numerous other civic and professional organizations.
She is survived by a daughter, Cherie White; three sisters, Bernetta Conway, Glorita Bailey and Zelda Rhock; and two grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Cherry; and a brother, Leonard Rhock.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment followed at Trinity United Methodist Worship Center Cemetery in Mount Vernon.



Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 3, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
December 1, 2020
I extend my sincere condolences to Dr. Cherry and her family. She was a brilliant professor and a visionary in Higher Education. God Bless.
Vaughn White
Coworker
November 26, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of Ms. Diann's passing. She was my sister's roommate at Hartley Hall and would get Kathy's attention for me. ( Kathy was very deaf.) She always had a wave and a smile. My deepest sympathy to your family. Mary Springle
Mary Springle
Friend
November 26, 2020
