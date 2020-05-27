Chesapeake Beach, Md. â€" Dickie Ray Bradshaw passed away on May 15, 2020. Dickie was born to the late Preston and Arintha Bradshaw in Crisfield, Md. on June 3, 1938 and was raised in Rhodes Point, Smith Island, Md. Dickie was married to Georgia Ann (Marrs) Bradshaw on Feb. 10, 1968 until her death on Jan. 4, 2009.
Dickie was from a long line of Smith Island Watermen. He was a member of the Chesapeake Watermanâ€™s Association. He and his brothers opened Bradshawâ€™s Crabhouse in Waysonâ€™s Corner in 1971, and he continued to operate the crabhouse with his sons until 2012. He worked on the water -- crabbing and oystering -- for almost seventy years.
Dickie was preceded in death by his two brothers, Edward and Leslie.
Dickie is survived by his sons, Russell (Kimberly), William (Christine) and Robert (Mandy); and his sister, Ann Miles of Crisfield, Md. Dickie is also survived by four grandchildren, Johnathan (Bailey), Robert, Jacob and Callie; and two great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be for immediate family only.
Charitable donations in Dickieâ€™s honor can be made to Calvert Hospice at: https://calverthospice.org/donate/
Published in NewsZapMD on May 27, 2020.